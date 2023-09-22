ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended a call-up notice issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in the audio leak case.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar has issued a notice to the investigation agency and sought reply from it.

The FIA had summoned Bushra Bibi for voice matching today (Friday). However, the former first lady filed a separate petition in the high court seeking relief.

During the hearing, Sardar Latif Khosa represented Imran Khan’s wife in court. He argued that the main case is already pending before the court. He said the hearing of the main case is scheduled for October 30. Despite the pending case, the FIA issued a summons notice on September 19, he added.

The petitioner requested the court to issue an order suspending the FIA’s notice while the case is pending. If the FIA continues the proceedings, it will affect the rights of the petitioner, he said.

After hearing the argument, the IHC suspended the call-up notice.