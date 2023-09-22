LAHORE – Suzuki motorcycles have managed to create a strong space for it in the Pakistani market due to their modern looks, strong parts and powerful engines.

It has been a year that Suzuki has launched GSX 125 in Pakistan to a give tough competition of Honda CG 125.

Suzuki GSX125 is loaded with sporty curves, diamond-shaped halogen headlamp, vibrant & strong shocks, 2-POD calliper hand-Bars, alloy Rims with disc brakes and shimmering muffler.

Suzuki GSX125 is equipped with powerful yet fuel efficient 125cc engine. It is available in three colours – blue, red and black.

Suzuki 125 GSX price in Pakistan

The Suzuki GSX 125 is available at Rs499,000.