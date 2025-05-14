Pakistan’s Street Child Football Team Gears Up for Norway Cup 2025

ISLAMABAD – A three-month-long training camp for Pakistan’s Street Child Football Team is currently underway at the Islamabad Sports Complex, as preparations intensify for the prestigious Norway Cup 2025.

The camp will serve as the selection ground for the final squad that will represent Pakistan in the tournament, scheduled to begin on July 26 in Oslo. Organized under the banner of the Maidan Project, this nationwide talent hunt engaged over 2,100 young footballers from 27 districts across Pakistan. After a rigorous selection process, 60 promising players were shortlisted and brought to Islamabad for further development.

The ongoing camp is not just focusing on football training but also ensuring that the young athletes are provided with full facilities, including accommodation, nutrition, and education support, aiming to holistically nurture their talent.

Pakistan has shown remarkable progress in previous editions of the Norway Cup—clinching the Silver Medal in 2023 and reaching the semi-finals in 2024. With the momentum building and preparations in full swing, hopes are high for an even stronger performance this year.

The initiative is widely praised for not only promoting football among underprivileged youth but also providing them with a platform to shine on the international stage.