Pakistan’s role in promoting maritime security

THE global maritime landscape is crucial for international trade and safeguarding the seas is vital for global economic stability and regional security. Collaborative maritime security initiatives have become increasingly important, as they promote cooperation among nations to address shared challenges such as piracy, armed robbery and the protection of vital sea lanes. One of the key initiatives in this regard is the Combined Task Force 151 (CTF 151), a multinational naval task force focused on ensuring maritime security in the Gulf of Aden and broader Arabian Sea region.Pakistan, strategically located at the crossroads of the Arabian Sea, has always played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and stability in the region. Through initiatives like AMAN 2025, Pakistan has demonstrated its commitment to fostering peace, promoting maritime cooperation and addressing security challenges collectively with regional and global partners. AMAN 2025 is a prime example of Pakistan’s continued dedication to maintaining peace in the maritime domain and working towards securing vital sea lanes.

CTF 151, formed in January 2009 under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), is one of the primary multinational efforts to ensure maritime security, particularly in areas such as the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. Its core mandate is to counter piracy and other maritime security threats such as human trafficking and illicit drug smuggling. The task force, which includes naval forces from various countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and several Gulf states, works to reduce piracy and protect the flow of international trade through these critical maritime routes. CTF 151 conducts operations that include counter-piracy patrols, surveillance and providing assistance to merchant vessels in distress. The task force also emphasizes intelligence sharing, joint training exercises and establishing protocols for rapid response to maritime security incidents. These collaborative efforts have significantly reduced piracy in the region which had once been a major threat to international shipping. The force’s efforts extend beyond combating piracy, as it also plays a vital role in securing global trade routes that pass through the Arabian Sea, a region critical for the world’s oil and goods transportation.

Pakistan, as a key regional player, has consistently supported CTF 151’s operations. The country’s naval forces have actively contributed assets to the task force and engaged in operational coordination with other member states. Given Pakistan’s strategic location at the mouth of the Arabian Sea, the country has a vested interest in ensuring the security of the waters off its coastline. Pakistan’s participation in CTF 151 reflects its commitment to international peace and regional security. The country also advocates for a collaborative approach to maritime security, underscoring the need for multilateral cooperation in addressing shared threats. Pakistan’s focus on multilateralism extends beyond its participation in CTF 151. The country has consistently emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation in regional security matters. Its naval forces have played a significant role in fostering regional stability through various exercises, joint training programs and security cooperation with other nations.

A key component of Pakistan’s approach to maritime security is the AMAN exercise series, which is a multilateral naval exercise aimed at promoting peace, stability and cooperation among nations. Held biennially, AMAN focuses on strengthening relationships, enhancing interoperability between naval forces and sharing best practices for countering maritime threats. The upcoming AMAN 2025 is expected to be the largest iteration of the exercise, with more than 60 countries participating. The exercise will include naval drills, humanitarian assistance operations, joint search-and-rescue missions and counter-piracy exercises. AMAN 2025 represents a significant milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional and international maritime security. The exercise will not only enhance military cooperation but also serve as a platform for building diplomatic ties and fostering mutual understanding among participating countries. By hosting AMAN 2025, Pakistan re-affirms its commitment to peace, security, and cooperation in the maritime domain. The exercise will also showcase Pakistan’s leadership in regional maritime security and its ability to bring together countries from diverse regions to address common maritime challenges.

Pakistan’s involvement in AMAN 2025 highlights its commitment to peace-building and security cooperation, emphasizing diplomacy and collaboration to address maritime security challenges. The exercise aims to reduce regional tensions, foster trust among nations and ensure the free flow of global trade. It offers participating nations an opportunity to enhance naval capabilities while symbolizing Pakistan’s dedication to maintaining a stable maritime environment. Beyond military cooperation, AMAN 2025 promotes cultural exchanges, idea-sharing and collaboration on humanitarian issues which are essential for building long-term relationships and moving beyond tactical responses to security threats. In a region marked by geopolitical tensions, such initiatives are crucial for fostering trust and mutual respect. Pakistan’s broader foreign policy prioritizes multilateralism and dialogue, reaffirmed by its contributions to international maritime security operations like CTF 151 and hosting AMAN 2025. These efforts reflect Pakistan’s role as a responsible global actor that values peace, cooperation, and shared security. By combating piracy, ensuring shipping lane safety and engaging in diplomatic initiatives, Pakistan continues to emphasize collective action and peaceful dispute resolution. AMAN 2025 demonstrates Pakistan’s ongoing dedication to fostering a secure maritime environment and promoting global peace, highlighting the potential for collaboration and mutual respect in addressing maritime security challenges.

—The writer is contributing columnist.