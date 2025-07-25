Pakistan’s Mangrove Revival: A Climate Success Story Rooted in Resilience

Fuad Pashayev, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative in Pakistan

As the world marks the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on 26 July, Pakistan presents a compelling example of environmental recovery and resilience.

Once in decline, Pakistan’s mangrove forests, especially in the Indus Delta, have seen one of the most successful turnarounds globally.

The International Day, adopted by the UNESCO General Conference in 2015, aims to raise awareness of mangrove ecosystems as “a unique, special and vulnerable ecosystem” and to promote solutions for their sustainable use and conservation.

As UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay reminds us, “Herein lies the objective of this Day: for everyone in our societies to become aware of the value, the beauty and the vulnerability of mangrove ecosystems and to commit to their protection.”

Despite covering less than 0.4% of the global forest area, mangroves are ecological powerhouses. According to UNESCO, a 500-metre strip of mangroves can reduce wave energy by 50 to 99%, protecting coastlines from erosion, storm surges, and rising seas. Their dense root systems trap sediment, support biodiversity, and store vast amounts of “blue carbon”, up to four times more than tropical rainforests, making them vital in the global fight against climate change.

Yet, more than 75% of global mangrove cover faces degradation. Pollution, overharvesting, and unplanned development are shrinking these habitats. Amid this global crisis, Pakistan is one of the few countries where mangrove cover is increasing.

According to official records supported by WWF-Pakistan and IUCN, Pakistan’s mangrove area grew from 46,000 hectares in 1999 to over 200,000 hectares by 2021. The Sindh Forest Department, in collaboration with UN agencies and civil society, has led these efforts, especially across the Indus Delta, one of the largest arid mangrove ecosystems in the world. Satellite monitoring by WWF-Pakistan confirms that mangrove cover in Sindh increased by 17% between 2016 and 2020. Restoration efforts have rehabilitated over 21,000 acres, planting 1.4 million saplings, while the Pakistan Navy has contributed an additional one million.

Pakistan also holds two Guinness World Records for single-day plantation campaigns, over 540,000 saplings in 2009 and more than 847,000 in 2013, led by the late TahirQureshi, often called the “Father of Mangroves.”

These forests are more than just carbon sinks. They provide livelihoods to over 100,000 fishermen and support more than 28,000 coastal households, while protecting around 1.2 million people from extreme weather. They are also critical breeding grounds for marine life and support migratory birds along the Central Asian Flyway. In Balochistan, WWF-Pakistan and its private sector partners planted 25,000 mangrove saplings in 2024, aiming for 100,000 by 2030. These community-led initiatives are vital in expanding green cover along the coast.

However, challenges persist. Urbanization and industrial encroachment, especially around Karachi and Port Qasim, continue to threaten mangrove habitats. WWF-Pakistan reports a loss of nearly 200 hectares of mangroves in Karachi over the past decade. Decreased freshwater flow from the Indus River system also affects mangrove survival in the Delta.

To safeguard progress, Pakistan must strengthen environmental enforcement, restrict unregulated development, and invest in GIS-based monitoring. Legislative action is also needed to ensure long-term protection for ecologically sensitive coastal zones.

UNESCO is ready to support the Government of Pakistan and all relevant stakeholders to promote mangrove conservation under the Man and Biosphere Programme, and blue carbon initiatives. These efforts aim to build climate resilience, protect biodiversity, and create sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.

As we observe this international day, it is vital to remember that mangroves are not just coastal vegetation;they are lifelines. They shield vulnerable communities, store carbon, and sustain biodiversity. Pakistan’s example shows that with political will, local ownership, and international cooperation, degraded ecosystems can be revived.

Let us continue investing in nature-based solutions to build a more resilient and sustainable future for our people, our coasts, and our planet.

