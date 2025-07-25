Asian Nelson Mandela’s enduring legacy

FOR the restoration of democracy and human rights in Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari, nicknamed the ‘Asian Nelson Mandela,’ never compromised.

He played a key role in restoring democracy and facilitating the transition of power from military rule to civilian government. During his presidency from 2008 to 2013, he worked to empower civilian institutions like the parliament, judiciary and media. He devolved presidential powers to parliament and signed into law the 18th Amendment, strengthening provincial autonomy. He also improved relations with neighboring countries, including India and launched welfare programs like the BISP to aid the poor.

However, his current presidency has encountered significant challenges. This July, his birth month, began with troubling rumors of his removal and speculation about a possible replace-ment—allegations rooted in internal party conflict. A powerful figure within the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is allegedly working to unseat him, a conspiracy that has simmered since his return to the presidency in 2024.

In May 2025, the PPP’s stronghold of Sindh witnessed a mob attack on the first lady’s convoy, sounding alarm bells across the party. This crisis calls for serious introspection. The PPP has historically championed democracy and non-violence in Pakistan. Benazir Bhutto gave her life for these ideals. Yet, since her martyrdom, the party has faced an identity crisis—not due to Asif Ali Zardari, but because of two powerful figures who have hijacked the party from within. Known to grassroots workers, these individuals are allegedly distorting the party’s legacy to manipulate public opinion.

As a result, PPP risks political extinction in Sindh and may be reduced to marginal representation in areas like Multan and Gujjar Khan. The party’s future depends on rejecting the undue influence of these two individuals, who control only a few electables in Punjab, while PPP consistently wins around 50 National Assembly seats from Sindh. When the President halted the Cholistan Desert canal project in a joint session of parliament, these figures failed to publicly support the decision, further revealing their disconnect from party interests.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, seen as the ‘Aks-e-Benazir,’ represents the hope and future of the party. The violent attack on her was not only reprehensible but also a test of loyalty for PPP’s leadership. The silence of the two internal power brokers in the wake of this attack and their refusal to stand by parliamentary consensus is deeply troubling. It is time they support the ‘Nehati Larki’ and help restore party integrity.

As President Zardari turns 70 on 26 July 2025, this moment calls for reflection. He must overcome internal conspiracies and reaffirm his commitment to democracy and the state. Let this birthday be dedicated to Pakistan’s defence forces and Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose leadership protected Pakistan in one of the most intense aerial battles in modern history.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.