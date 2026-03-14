Pakistan’s growing role in the Middle East

THE Middle East has long been a centre of global politics, energy supply and strategic interests.

In recent years, escalating tensions and ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel have profoundly impacted the region’s security architecture. Should this conflict conclude—driven by Iran’s resistance and the emergence of a new political balance in the region—and if the US and Israel are compelled to reduce their military presence, a new defense and political order could emerge in the ME. In this scenario, the armed forces of major Muslim nations such as Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt could play an unprecedented role, with Pakistan potentially occupying a central position in this new system. Pakistan’s defence forces already enjoy a distinguished reputation globally due to their professionalism, discipline and modern military expertise. Pakistan has long played a prominent role in UN peacekeeping missions, with its personnel contributing to security and stability across various regions worldwide. Pakistan has maintained deep defense ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries for decades. Pakistani officers have been instrumental in military training, strategic defense planning and enhancing the operational capacities of Gulf security institutions.

If the US is forced to reduce or withdraw its military bases in the ME, it will create a significant security vacuum. Filling this gap may require the intervention of major Muslim nations such as Turkiye, Egypt and Pakistan. Turkiye is already expanding its military and diplomatic influence in the ME and North Africa, while Egypt continues to hold a central position as a traditional military power in the Arab world. Pakistan’s professional military expertise and nuclear capabilities give it a unique and influential standing among these nations. Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States is not limited to military cooperation; it also extends to economic, religious and diplomatic dimensions. Millions of Pakistani citizens work in Gulf countries and these nations provide critical financial support to Pakistan’s economy. For this reason, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States view Pakistan as a reliable defense partner. Should the region’s defense arrangements be restructured in the future, Pakistan’s defence forces could play a key role in securing Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

Another important factor in Pakistan’s potential rising role is its strategic partnership with China. China has long demonstrated deep interest in Middle Eastern energy resources and trade routes. Initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have positioned Pakistan as a strategic bridge for China. If Pakistan assumes a central role in the Middle Eastern defense framework, China’s influence in the region is likely to increase, ensuring secure access to energy resources and fostering further economic collaboration. On the other hand, the United States, Israel and India may view this potential shift as a challenge to their regional interests. For decades, the United States has exercised considerable influence over Middle Eastern politics through its military presence. A reduction of this presence would inevitably diminish its regional influence. Israel would likely have to adopt new security strategies to maintain its safety, while India—having pursued closer economic and diplomatic ties with Gulf countries in recent years—might also need to recalibrate its approach to preserve its position.

For Pakistan, this moment represents not only an opportunity to project military power but also a test of responsible leadership. Expanding its role in the ME would require Pakistan to maintain diplomatic balance, foster regional cooperation and ensure economic stability. The region is already challenged by sectarian tensions, political disputes and territorial conflicts. Pakistan will need to adopt a strategy that promotes peace, stability and collective security rather than unilateral influence. Strengthening Pakistan’s economy, defense industry and diplomatic capabilities will be essential to effectively fulfill this larger role. Advancing defense technologies, promoting local arms manufacturing and negotiating new regional defense agreements could be crucial steps. At the same time, Pakistan must ensure its foreign policy remains independent and balanced, avoiding unnecessary entanglement in global power rivalries.

The current wartime scenario in the ME presents Pakistan with a historic opportunity. With a professional army, strategic geographic location and strong diplomatic relationships, Pakistan can play a decisive role in the region’s emerging defense architecture. The success of this role, however, will depend on sound policy decisions, regional collaboration and internal stability. If Pakistan effectively coordinates these factors, it could not only help establish peace and stability in the Middle East but also emerge as a major military and strategic power on the global stage. At this pivotal moment, Pakistan’s role would no longer be limited to that of a regional ally. Instead, it could emerge as a key player in global defense and political balances, enhancing its strategic partnership with China and shaping a new dimension of influence in world affairs. The careful and responsible execution of this role has the potential to redefine Pakistan’s position in international geopolitics, making it a decisive force in both regional security and global strategic calculations.

—The writer is editor, political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.

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