Islamophobia and the Ides of March

Dr Syed Shabih ul Hassan Rizvi

In 1911, the French psychologist Théodule Armand Ribot coined the term panphobia to describe a vague, pervasive dread, a condition in which a person fears everything.

It was meant as a psychological category, a state of undefined anxiety hovering over the mind. Yet in an age of geopolitical tensions and polarized politics, societies across the world appear gripped by a modern form of panphobia, an expanding fear of the unknown. Fear of the other, fear of instability, fear of cultural displacement and fear of violence have become recurring themes in public discourse, shaping debates, perceptions and political narratives across societies.

The word phobia itself originates from the ancient Greek word phobos, meaning fear or panic. In mythology, Phobos personified fear and accompanied the war god Ares into battle. Over time the term evolved into a psychological concept describing intense and irrational fears. As linguists often note, the language of fear reflects not only individual psychology but also broader cultural anxieties. Words that once belonged mainly to medicine gradually entered public debate, shaping how societies interpret uncertainty, difference and perceived threats in political and cultural life. The vocabulary of phobias steadily expanded beyond clinics into commentary and journalism worldwide and academia.

It is within this linguistic tradition that the term Islamophobia emerged. The Oxford English Dictionary defines it as intense dislike or fear of Islam, particularly as a perceived political force and hostility or prejudice towards Muslims. One of the earliest recorded English uses appeared in 1923 in The Journal of Theological Studies. Earlier references existed in French scholarship, including Alain Quellien’s 1910 discussion of Islamophobie in the context of European colonial attitudes towards Islam and Muslim societies. Another early mention appeared in 1918 in a biography of the Prophet Muhammad written by Étienne Dinet and Sliman ben Ibrahim.

However, the term remained relatively obscure for decades before entering wider public discussion during the 1990s. A turning point came in 1997 when the Runnymede Trust published its influential report Islamophobia: A Challenge for Us All, describing the phenomenon as an unfounded dread and dislike of Muslims leading to discrimination and exclusion. As debates intensified across Europe and North America, the word gradually became central to conversations about identity, tolerance and the politics of multicultural societies. In 2022 the United Nations recognized the growing concern by designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The aim is awareness worldwide. In 2022, the resolution was adopted by consensus in the United Nations General Assembly. It was introduced by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Munir Akram on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Pakistan had long advocated international recognition of anti-Muslim prejudice, arguing that religious intolerance threatens minority communities as well as global peace and social cohesion. The observance encourages governments, international organizations and civil society to promote dialogue, tolerance and mutual understanding among cultures and religions. It also calls for educational and cultural initiatives to counter stereotypes and strengthen respect for religious freedom and dignity worldwide and beyond borders today.

The choice of March 15 carries solemn significance. The date marks the anniversary of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, when fifty one worshippers were martyred during Friday prayers. The massacre shocked the world and prompted reflection on the dangers of extremist violence and anti-Muslim hatred. By selecting this date the international community sought to honour the victims while reaffirming its commitment to resisting religiously motivated violence. Yet March 15 is also known in Roman history as the Ides of March, the day Julius Caesar was assassinated. The phrase beware the Ides symbolizes betrayal and sudden downfall.

While the intention behind the United Nations initiative is noble and necessary, the historical association of the date evokes a very different symbolism. For historians the Ides of March recalls political betrayal and the sudden fall of power. A day devoted to combating prejudice and promoting understanding might ideally have been free from such dramatic historical echoes. Nevertheless the deeper objective of confronting intolerance remains unchanged. In another sense Islamophobia resembles aichmophobia, a fear of imagined swords and daggers shaped by distant memories of conflict. Philosophically it may even reflect apeirophobia, an anxiety before infinity and perceived civilizational expansion today.

The challenge, therefore, is not merely to mark a day but to confront fear itself in all its forms. Whether psychological, political or civilizational, fear distorts perception and nourishes suspicion between communities. Combating Islamophobia requires intellectual openness, historical awareness and the courage to replace inherited anxieties with dialogue and understanding. Only then can societies move beyond the shadows of phobia towards the light of reason, coexistence and shared human dignity. Marking March 15 should, therefore, inspire education, empathy and responsible leadership committed to protecting religious freedom and pluralism across the world today and tomorrow alike for humanity everywhere always together.

—The writer is Chairman of the international think tank World Future Forum ([email protected])