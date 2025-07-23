Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Pakistan’s ex-President Arif Alvi among Top PTI Leaders facing Arrest Warrants

ISLAMABAD – A special anti-terrorism court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for several senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, with former President Dr. Arif Alvi in connection with multiple cases stemming from 2024 violent protests.

The court acted on a petition filed by Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah, who urged authorities to expedite legal proceedings and arrest those involved in violent incidents during the November 2024 protests. The court accepted the request, set July 25 as the next hearing date, and directed law enforcement to proceed with arrests.

Dr. Alvi, who served as Pakistan’s 13th president until 2023, is among nine prominent PTI figures accused in the cases registered at Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, and Naseerabad police stations. Other names include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub.

The charges include incitement to violence, vandalism, obstruction of official duties, and assault on police officers during the protest rallies that rocked several cities in late 2024.

Judicial notices have been sent to all accused individuals and their legal counsel, while special police teams have been formed to carry out the arrests. Sources indicate that raids could begin imminently.

This legal development marks a significant escalation in the government’s crackdown on PTI leadership, with Dr. Alvi’s inclusion highlighting the widening scope of the investigation.

Lately, Anti-Terrorism Court in Sargodha sentenced PTI Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and several party workers to 10 years in prison for their involvement in the May 9 riots, which erupted after Imran Khan’s arrest. The court found them guilty of inciting violence, arson, and damaging public property.

PTI leaders rejected the verdict, calling it politically motivated and lacking solid evidence. The party announced plans to appeal the decision, with Bhachar expected to continue serving as opposition leader.

May 9 unrest led to attacks on civilian and military sites, prompting military trials and a widespread crackdown on PTI members.

