Pakistan’s emerging tech-driven future

PAKISTAN’S economy is beginning to show subtle yet significant signs of renewal.

After years of turbulence and stop-gap measures, the launch of Uraan Pakistan, a five-year transformation plan signals a shift from crisis management to structured progress. More than just another policy document, it is a blueprint to modernize industry, stabilize fiscal foundations and invest in frontier technologies such as nanotechnology and quantum research. With early indicators turning positive, the question now is whether the country can move beyond mere survival and build a path of sustainable growth.

When viewed globally, this effort is part of a wider competition among emerging economies. Countries like Vietnam, Indonesia and India have demonstrated how digitalization, targeted exports and innovation-driven policy can alter their standing in less than a decade. Pakistan has historically lagged behind, constrained by political interruptions and structural inefficiencies, yet Uraan Pakistan’s ambition suggests an attempt to leap into high-value fields rather than remain trapped in low-growth cycles. By laying out a vision that includes ‘Quantum Valley’ and specialized nanotech infrastructure, the plan aspires to give Pakistan a foothold in industries where the future of global wealth and influence will be determined.

One sector already showing tangible progress is digital payments and fintech. A country long dominated by cash is now rapidly embracing mobile-first commerce, with platforms like JazzCash and Easypaisa becoming household names. Social commerce through Facebook and TikTok is expanding the marketplace far beyond traditional retail, giving even small vendors in rural areas a chance to participate in online trade. Projections suggest that e-commerce could reach $12 billion by 2027, a figure that signals both rising consumer confidence and the spread of financial inclusion. Compared with India’s sweeping success with its UPI system, Pakistan still has distance to cover, but the generational shift in consumer behaviour is undeniable. Young Pakistanis expect seamless, digital-first financial services and the system is gradually adjusting to meet those expectations. The decision to regulate virtual assets through the creation of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) and the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) illustrates another layer of forward-looking policy. Rather than ignoring or banning cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications, the state has chosen to engage them under a structured framework. This mirrors global debates: China has opted for state-controlled digital currency, while countries like Singapore and the UAE have positioned themselves as hubs for private-sector blockchain innovation. Pakistan’s attempt lies somewhere in between, seeking to harness the potential of blockchain while guarding against financial instability. For a country struggling with currency shortages and capital flight, regulated digital assets could offer a chance to integrate into global financial flows rather than remain isolated from them.

At the same time, the domestic tech scene is proving its capacity for innovation. Startups such as Revolve AI, VisionX and BaseH are applying artificial intelligence to deeply local challenges in education, healthcare and agriculture. In rural clinics, diagnostic AI tools are helping doctors manage patient loads with limited resources. In classrooms, AI-driven learning platforms are bridging gaps in teacher availability. These are not imported solutions but homegrown adaptations tailored to Pakistan’s realities. However, the departure of Microsoft from the market earlier this year is a sobering reminder of the risks. Global tech giants still perceive Pakistan as volatile and difficult to operate in, underscoring the need for predictable regulations and stable investment conditions if the country wants to retain both foreign capital and local talent.

Meanwhile, platforms like Bazaar are redefining business-to-business commerce by integrating with fintech partners such as Keenu, streamlining payments and connecting small retailers with suppliers. Such moves deepen the penetration of digital infrastructure into everyday economic life. Yet, mandates requiring businesses to adopt digital payments can become burdensome if not paired with literacy programs and cybersecurity protections. Southeast Asia provides a useful comparison: governments there paired financial innovation with grassroots education campaigns, ensuring that ordinary citizens understood and trusted digital finance. For Pakistan, building that trust will be as crucial as building the technology itself.

Pakistan’s future will hinge less on vision and more on execution. Uraan Pakistan sets ambitious goals, but their realization demands continuity beyond political cycles, as seen in India’s long-term digital rise. Credible institutions, stable policies and investor trust will determine whether today’s reforms endure. Yet growth must also be inclusive, urban centres cannot be the sole beneficiaries while rural populations, women and the less educated remain excluded. Expanding affordable internet, promoting female entrepreneurship and strengthening digital literacy are not optional, they are essential to ensure that transformation uplifts the majority rather than leaving them behind.

If reforms stay on track, fintech continues to expand, crypto regulation stabilizes and AI startups gain scale, Pakistan could move from being an underperformer to an unexpected competitor in South Asia’s digital economy. Failure to sustain momentum, however, could push it back into cycles of stagnation and dependence. For once, the path forward appears visible, with early signs of progress suggesting that transformation is possible. The challenge is no longer to imagine change but to sustain it with discipline, credibility and vision. Pakistan’s future will not be written in clichés or temporary programs; it will be determined by whether today’s opportunities are seized with the seriousness they deserve.

—The writer is PhD in Political Science and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad.

([email protected])