Friday, October 23, 2026
Play Store.png
E-Paper
Observer Logo.webp
E-Paper
Friday, October 23, 2026

Pakistan’s current account posts second highest surplus of $1.07 billion

By Muhammad Mahmood|Apr 16, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Pakistans Current Account Posts Second Highest Surplus Of 1 07 Billon

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday that the country’s current account balance posted a surplus of $1,070 million ($1.07 billion) in March 2026, a significant increase from the $231 million surplus recorded in February.

The marked improvement in the current account reflects stronger trade inflows and remittances, helping bolster Pakistan’s external financial position.

The development is seen as a positive signal for economic stability and investor confidence as it marks the second highest monthly surplus on record as it is only behind the March 2025’s $1.2 billion surplus.

The resilient performance has been displayed by the Pakistan economy despite global pressure on energy prices.

 

Third Consecutive Surplus in 2026

The current account of Pakistan continues to strengthen as it delivered a third consecutive monthly surplus in 2026 as it stood at $68 million in January and $231 million in February 2026.

Get Alerts
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer