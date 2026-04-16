Pakistan’s current account posts second highest surplus of $1.07 billion

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday that the country’s current account balance posted a surplus of $1,070 million ($1.07 billion) in March 2026, a significant increase from the $231 million surplus recorded in February.

The marked improvement in the current account reflects stronger trade inflows and remittances, helping bolster Pakistan’s external financial position.

The development is seen as a positive signal for economic stability and investor confidence as it marks the second highest monthly surplus on record as it is only behind the March 2025’s $1.2 billion surplus.

The resilient performance has been displayed by the Pakistan economy despite global pressure on energy prices.

Current Account Balance recorded a surplus of $1,070 million in Mar 2026 compared to a surplus of $231 million in Feb 2026.https://t.co/q3LNv3HOB0https://t.co/fMcRUupUIA#SBPBOP pic.twitter.com/zwIfXpCsoW — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 16, 2026

Third Consecutive Surplus in 2026

The current account of Pakistan continues to strengthen as it delivered a third consecutive monthly surplus in 2026 as it stood at $68 million in January and $231 million in February 2026.