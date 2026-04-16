Ali Zafar wins defamation case against Meesha Shafi as key evidence emerged

After nearly eight years of legal proceedings in one of Pakistan’s most high-profile celebrity cases, the trial court has issued a detailed 156-page judgment concluding that the allegations made by Meesha Shafi against Ali Zafar were not only unproven but false and defamatory.

The court awarded Rs5,000,000 in damages to Ali Zafar, citing harm to his reputation, dignity, and mental suffering.

The case, which spanned approximately 280 hearings, involved extensive oral and documentary evidence, including testimony from around twenty witnesses, electronic communications, and years of cross-examination. The judgment stands as one of the most detailed rulings in a defamation case of this nature, outlining the reasoning that led to the court’s final conclusion.

Shifting Versions of Allegations

The court examined notable inconsistencies in the defendant’s narrative over time. While Meesha Shafi’s initial public statement dated 19 April 2018 referenced more than one incident, testimony presented during the trial indicated that she initially described only a single incident when speaking to Ali Zafar’s management representative and her husband, Rizwan Raees.

Rizwan Raees testified that during that meeting, only one incident was mentioned, allegedly occurring two and a half to three years earlier at the residence of Ali Zafar’s father-in-law. However, in a subsequent interview published on 21 April 2018, the allegations expanded to include a second incident, while a third was later introduced in her written statement before the court. These evolving claims were taken into account by the court as part of its evidentiary assessment.

Eyewitness Testimony

A central element of the court’s findings was the testimony of multiple eyewitnesses. Regarding the jam session referenced in the allegations, nine independent witnesses, including two female vocalists, testified that no act of harassment took place in their presence.

One of the witnesses, Aqsa, who was present at the session, stated that when she learned the allegation included that particular event, she immediately recognized it as false. Her account was supported by other eyewitnesses present.

Importantly, Meesha Shafi’s own manager, Farhan, confirmed during cross-examination that he did not witness any inappropriate conduct. Meesha Shafi herself also acknowledged under questioning that she did not personally see any such act.

Another witness, Sara Razi, described a later social gathering where both individuals were present after the alleged incidents. She testified that Meesha Shafi approached Ali Zafar in a friendly and enthusiastic manner, even crossing over a bench to greet him, showing no visible discomfort or hesitation.

Documentary and Digital Evidence

The court also reviewed documentary evidence, including WhatsApp messages sent by Meesha Shafi shortly after the jam session, in which she described the experience in positive terms as hectic but memorable.

Additionally, a photograph posted by Meesha Shafi on social media showing her with Ali Zafar at a concert, captioned crooning with Ali Zafar in Islamabad, was presented as evidence. This post was later deleted before the allegations were made public. The same image was also shared by her in a WhatsApp group along with a heart emoji and a positive remark.

Further evidence included multiple social media posts reflecting friendly interactions between the two. In one instance concerning a second alleged incident, Meesha Shafi identified a photograph as depicting harassment when shown in court. However, it was established that she herself had previously posted the same photograph on her verified social media account with a celebratory caption.

Contradictions in Testimony

The court also highlighted inconsistencies between Meesha Shafi’s account and that of her husband regarding the first alleged incident. While she claimed that she left the gathering immediately after the alleged occurrence, her husband testified that they remained at the event for approximately one to one and a half hours afterward. He also stated that she may have continued participating in the gathering during that time.

Court’s Conclusion

After reviewing all evidence, including witness testimonies, electronic records, and inconsistencies in statements over time, the trial court concluded that the allegations were false and defamatory. The suit was decreed in favor of Ali Zafar, with damages awarded for the harm caused to his reputation and personal well-being.

The judgment underscores the importance of detailed evidentiary examination and highlights how courts assess credibility through consistency, corroboration, and documented proof in cases that attract widespread public attention.