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‘Jinnah-XIII’: Pakistan-Turkiye joint Commando and Special Forces Exercise concludes

By Muhammad Mahmood|Apr 16, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Jinnah Xiii Pakistan Turkiye Joint Commando And Special Forces Exercise Concludes

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan–Türkiye Joint Commando and Special Forces Exercise Jinnah-XIII was successfully conducted in Türkiye, focusing on counterterrorism operations.

Combat teams from the Pakistan Army participated alongside their Turkish counterparts, with training activities held in Ankara and Isparta, ISPR said in a press release on Thursday.

The exercise achieved all its training and military diplomacy objectives. Troops from both countries demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and operational excellence throughout the exercise.

The primary aim of the exercise was to refine drills, procedures, and techniques related to counterterrorism operations. Special emphasis was placed on combat in built-up areas and countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs) through joint training.

Additionally, the exercise served to further strengthen the longstanding and historic military-to-military relations between the two friendly nations.

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