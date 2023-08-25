LAHORE– Pakistani athlete Asifa Ali won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games 2023 held in South Korea.

Asifa, who is a brilliant student of “Global Sports Management” at Seoul National University, achieved the extraordinary feat in the competition for the 49kg category.

The announcement about her victory was shared by Pakistan Students and Scholars Association South Korea on Facebook.

“Her exceptional skills and hard work have brought glory not only to herself but also to her homeland, Karachi, Pakistan,” read the post.

“Asifa’s remarkable achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere, reminding us that with passion and perseverance, we can reach the pinnacle of success. Let’s join hands in applauding her outstanding victory and wishing her an even more promising journey ahead.”

Earlier, Pakistani athletes Hamza Saeed, Aqdasullah Qadeer, and Naila bagged a bronze medal each in the same event as well.