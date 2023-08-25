PESHAWAR – Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan took oath as the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali administered oath to Justice Ibrahim at a ceremony attended by the judges of the high court and lawyers.

Earlier this week, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Khan as the PHC CJ. The appointment was made under Article 175(13A) after the judicial commission sent a recommendation to the prime minister.

He was serving as the acting PHC chief justice after Justice Musrat Hilali was appointed as the Supreme Court Judge.

Justice Ibrahim served judicialoOfficer in various posts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as a section officer in Law Department, Peshawar for two years.

He has also served as presiding officer Labour Court, Haripur for four years and as a Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court Abbottabad and Peshawar for more than three years.