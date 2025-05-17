Pakistan’s Anam Khan wins prestigious award at Dubai Police Summit 2025

DUBAI – An officer of the Punjab Police from Sargodha has won a prestigious award in recognition of her excellent investigation skills at an international summit in Dubai.

Police officer Anam Khan Muhammad Sher won the global award for “Excellence in Criminal Investigation” at the World Police Summit Awards 2025 in Dubai.

Anam Khan is serving as an investigative officer in the city of Sargodha, located in the province of Punjab, Pakistan.

Anam Khan received the international honor in recognition of her exceptional investigative skills and professional leadership.

The award was presented at a grand ceremony hosted by Dubai Police, attended by police chiefs and security experts from over 90 countries around the world.

Anam Khan was honoured for successfully solving two major murder cases in Punjab.

In the first case, Anam Khan investigated the murder of a 12-year-old domestic worker, Ayesha Bibi, who was brutally killed. Under her supervision, Sargodha police arrested the suspects within just 72 hours.

In the second case, Anam Khan made it possible to arrest the suspects involved in the murder of a young man named Mohsin within only 24 hours. Anam Khan has already been awarded certificates of appreciation and honors by Punjab Police.

Organizers said Anam Khan was selected after a thorough evaluation of more than 900 investigative reports submitted from around the world, which reflects her outstanding investigative capabilities.

Speaking in Dubai after receiving the award, Anam Khan said, “This is a proud moment for Pakistan and Punjab Police. It is an honor for me to represent my country and prove that we are not only capable of maintaining law and order but are also capable of policing at a global standard. This award is a tribute to my entire team and our core values.”