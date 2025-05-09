AGL40.4▼ -2.83 (-0.07%)AIRLINK123.1▼ -4.17 (-0.03%)BOP8.94▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY5.9▲ 0.18 (0.03%)DCL8.6▼ -0.44 (-0.05%)DFML25.9▼ -2.59 (-0.09%)DGKC123.74▲ 4.19 (0.04%)FCCL40.05▲ 0.19 (0.00%)FFL12.41▲ 0.2 (0.02%)HUBC123▲ 4 (0.03%)HUMNL11.2▼ -0.24 (-0.02%)KEL3.85▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM3.89▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF61.24▲ 0.37 (0.01%)NBP76.5▲ 0.79 (0.01%)OGDC177.3▲ 0.91 (0.01%)PAEL37.59▲ 0.58 (0.02%)PIBTL7.31▲ 0.21 (0.03%)PPL130.51▼ -0.4 (0.00%)PRL22.9▼ -1.36 (-0.06%)PTC16.85▼ -0.58 (-0.03%)SEARL63.7▼ -2.95 (-0.04%)TELE5.64▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL24.5▼ -1.4 (-0.05%)TPLP6.83▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TREET15.96▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)TRG52.68▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)UNITY22.7▼ -1.37 (-0.06%)WTL1.14▲ 0.04 (0.04%)

Pakistanis outraged by India’s acts of war, PM Shehbaz tells Rubio

Pakistanis Outraged By Indias Acts Of War Pm Tells Rubio
Says Pakistan reserves right to act in self-defence

Amid India’s unrelenting provocative actions following its reckless missile attacks on civilian targets in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that “Pakistan reserves the right to act in self-defence.”

PM Shehbaz received a telephone call from Secretary Rubio on Thursday in which they discussed the evolving situation in the South Asian region, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The development came on a day when Pakistan’s military neutralised 25 Israel-supplied Harop drones sent by India over multiple cities, including some major urban centres, in a move that sharply escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of India’s missile and drone strikes that has led to the death of 31 civilians and damage to civilian infrastructures.

“India’s attacks have violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while gravely jeopardising peace and stability in the South Asia region,” he added.

News desk

