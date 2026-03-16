Online interfaith prayer campaign launched for regional, global peace

The Youth Development Foundation (YDF) has launched an online interfaith prayer and one-minute silence campaign aimed at promoting peace in Pakistan, the region, and across the world.

The campaign was inaugurated through an online gathering in which participants observed one minute of silence and offered prayers for harmony, unity, and an end to violence and conflicts affecting communities globally.

The event brought together youth and religious leaders representing Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and Hindu communities, who joined the initiative to express solidarity and support for interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

During the gathering, prayers were offered by representatives of different faiths, including Dr Badar from the Muslim community, Fr. Lazar from the Christian community, Gyani Ranjeet Singh from the Sikh community, and Khet Lal from the Hindu community.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Rehmat, YDF Executive Director, said the initiative highlighted the importance of interfaith unity during times of global uncertainty and conflict.

“Peace begins with our collective intention and unity. Through this interfaith prayer and one-minute silence, we are sending a message that people of all faiths stand together for peace, compassion, and harmony in Pakistan, the region, and the wider world,” he said.

The campaign invites individuals, youth groups, faith institutions, and community leaders across Pakistan to observe one minute of silence and offer prayers for peace, while sharing messages of solidarity through social media.

The next phase of the initiative will include weekly online interfaith prayer gatherings involving youth and religious leaders from different communities. YDF also plans to engage its Youth Peace Ambassadors and Minority Civic Agents across Pakistan to organise local reflection and prayer gatherings.

The foundation said it would encourage schools, universities, and faith institutions to observe a one-minute silence for peace and promote interfaith understanding. It also plans to share short video messages and peace reflections from religious leaders to promote dialogue and counter hate narratives.

YDF aims to collaborate with international interfaith and peace-building networks to expand the campaign globally and invite participation from faith leaders around the world.

Through the campaign, YDF seeks to strengthen grassroots interfaith solidarity and youth leadership while contributing to global efforts promoting peace, religious harmony, and social cohesion.