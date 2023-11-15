KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak for the seventeenth consecutive session against the US dollar amid high demand of the greenback.

Data shared by the central bank shows that local currency maintained its downward trajectory on Wednesday and PKR plunged by 0.09pc in the inter-bank market.

In the early hours, the rupee shows resistance against USD and settled at 288.14, with a drop of Re0.27.

Dollar Rates in Pakistan today

In the open market, the struggling rupee further weakened against the dollar mid-week. The rupee was quoted at 289.5 for selling and 286.5 for buying, closing at 289.

Globally, the greenback moved down as US inflation reading strengthened the stakes that the Federal Reserve reached the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

USD to PKR