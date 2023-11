KARACHI – Board of Intermediate Education Karachi declared the result of Intermediate Commerce Group Part-II on Wednesday.

The Gazette shared by the Karachi Board shows success rate of around 47 percent in the annual examination.

More than 37,000 candidates appeared in the exams, out of which 17,312 have been declared successful.

Comics College student Celeina Bodani topped Karachi Board’s Intermediate Commerce Group Part-II scoring 988 marks.

Karachi Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2023