MUZAFFARABAD – As border tenssion continue between Pakistani, and Indian armed forces, both sides hold crucial flag meeting to curb Hostilities near Line of Control.

Reports shared by Indian media said military officials of two sides hold high-level meeting on Friday in Poonch region. The meeting, conducted at Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing continues for over one hour, as two sides shed light on worrisome development.

The development comes amid recent hostilities on the border region while no joint statement was issued by Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR or Indian Army.

Two sides also kept meeting agenda under the wraps in bid to reinforce peace efforts and ensure both sides adhere to the ceasefire.

Pakistan sounds Alarm Over Indian Military’s Sabotage Efforts Along LoC

Islamabad accused Indian military and intelligence agencies of engaging in subversive activities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly through the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The government of Pakistan presented handful of evidence of such activities to United Nations officials. Security sources claim that India’s military has a history of unprovoked firing and other destabilizing actions against civilians along the Line of Control (LoC). In last one decade, Indians planted IEDs in 54 separate incidents in various areas, resulting in casualties.

In addition to planting IEDs, New Delhi is also accused of smuggling weapons, narcotics, and IEDs into regions like Bagh, Battal, and Dewa. Recent incidents include the discovery of four IEDs in Battal Sector and Rawalakot between February 4 and 6, 2025, leading to one civilian’s death.

The neighboring country also violated ceasefire in several regions, injuring Pakistani soldiers. Islamabad then lodged official protests with India over these activities, accusing India of trying to destabilize the region. Security experts claim that India is using these actions to cover up its failures in occupied Kashmir and to falsely portray Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism.