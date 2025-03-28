No valid data available.

Pakistani Embassy in Oslo gets Nadra counter to facilitate overseas

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has established a counter at the Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway, to provide comprehensive identity document services to Pakistanis residing in Norway.

This new counter will serve as a one-stop service center for NADRA’s services, ensuring convenience for the large Pakistani diaspora in the region.

The authority has also announced that similar counters are in the works for other countries with significant Pakistani populations. These include Manama (Bahrain), Montreal and Vancouver (Canada), Italy (Milan) and Pretoria (South Africa).

Currently, NADRA counters are available at multiple Pakistani missions in the United States (Washington, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston), Spain (Madrid), Greece (Athens), Germany (Berlin), France (Paris), Oman (Muscat), Turkey (Istanbul), Canada (Toronto), Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), Kuwait and Australia (Sydney).

Additionally, NADRA operates registration centers in countries such as Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, Riyadh and Madinah), United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Qatar (Doha) and United Kingdom (London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bradford). These centers and counters ensure that overseas Pakistanis can access all services related to identity documentation, providing them with the same level of service they would receive within Pakistan.

It also organizes regular mobile registration operations in the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia to provide registration services to expatriates at their doorstep.

