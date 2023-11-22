LAHORE- Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has issued an urgent plea for an immediate cessation of Israel’s aggressive bombing campaign and oppression in Gaza.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post dedicated specifically to the children of Gaza, emphasizing the imperative need for a swift ceasefire.

In her post, Mirza declared, “The indiscriminate killing of these children can never be justified; an immediate ceasefire is essential for humanity. The death of children is a massacre of justice,”.

Mirza went on to express, “Our children are precious, each child, regardless of their connection to any country or region, is innocent, compassionate, loving, and brings peace. We all should feel responsible to embrace the qualities found in them,”.

The Bollywood actress urged collective consideration for children who have become victims of devastating wars without any culpability, emphasizing the vulnerability and innocence of these young lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Highlighting her perspective as both a mother and a human, Mirza stressed the urgent need to halt the ongoing conflict and implement a ceasefire to safeguard humanity. She asserted, “Remember, children deserve the most peaceful world. For our children, for humanity, let’s cease the war now!”

The actress’s call for peace comes amidst a grim backdrop, with more than 14,000 Palestinians, including 5,500 children and numerous women, having lost their lives since October 7 in the relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza. Additionally, over 33,000 Palestinians have sustained injuries during this period, underscoring the urgency and gravity of the situation.