LAHORE – The Punjab Excise Department has set up a special squad to provide services regarding registration and transfer of car and motorcycles to citizens at their doorstep.

The excise department announced the new service on social media, saying the squad includes a car and ten motorcycles.

Citizens across the province will be able to register or transfer their cars and motorcycles from the comfort of their own homes.

How to Register or Transfer Ownership of Vehicles at Doorstep

Citizens are required to make a call on the Punjab Information Technology Board’s helpline 080008786 to book an appointment for the registration and transfer of their vehicles.

After the appointment, an official of the Excise Department will visit you at the given address

The fee for new registration or transfer of vehicle would be paid through online channels

The department official will provide the payment slip ID (PSID) at your doorstep.

The vehicle owner will be allotted the registration number on the spot

The documents will be dispatched back to the applicant through Pakistan Post after being scanned at the excise office.