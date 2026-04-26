Terror scare in Washington as Shooter storms Security at High-Profile Dinner; Trump Evacuated

WASHINGTON – A terrifying security breach at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as a gunman opened fire and attempted to storm a Secret Service checkpoint, forcing a rapid emergency evacuation of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.

As per reports, heavily armed suspect advanced toward secured perimeter at the Washington Hilton. Security forces immediately responded as gunfire erupted during the confrontation. Authorities say the suspect was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when he attempted to breach the checkpoint, triggering a rapid exchange of fire with law enforcement.

BREAKING — UNCONFIRMED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT TRUMP AT CORRESPONDENCE DINNER IMMEDIATELY EVACUATED Reports are shooter is down pic.twitter.com/6B32FD21yY — DR JANE RUBY™️ (@RealDrJaneRuby) April 26, 2026

Panic spread as VIP guests and senior officials were urgently evacuated. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and senior cabinet members were swiftly escorted out by security teams. Officials later confirmed all of them were safe and unharmed.

Authorities identified attacker as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from California, and say he acted alone. He was detained at the scene and later transported to hospital for medical evaluation, despite not being struck by gunfire.

A security officer was hit in the chest during the confrontation — but survived thanks to a bulletproof vest, preventing what officials say could have been a fatal injury. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

The suspect is expected to face severe federal charges, including assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm during a violent crime. His court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Trump commented that the incident would not alter his position on Iran-related matters. While he acknowledged there is no confirmed link between the shooting and any foreign conflict, he added that “you never know,” as investigators continue to probe the motive behind the shocking attack.

Authorities are still piecing together how the suspect approached such a high-security perimeter, as Washington remains on heightened alert following the incident that briefly turned a prestigious political gathering into a scene of chaos and emergency evacuation.