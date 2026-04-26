Sultan Haitham meets Araghchi, reaffirms support for diplomacy

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman has urged resolving regional issues through diplomacy and dialogue during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday.

According to Oman’s foreign ministry, Araghchi briefed the Sultan on Iran’s position regarding recent developments in the region as well as ongoing efforts aimed at achieving peace.

The Sultan, in response, shared his perspective on the importance of advancing such initiatives in a way that leads to sustainable political settlements and reduces the humanitarian and political impact of regional crises.

He further stressed that open and constructive engagement remains vital for ensuring long-term peace and stability across the region.

After concluding his visit to Oman, Araghchi is expected to return to Islamabad for further consultations in Pakistan before heading to Moscow.

During a brief stopover in Islamabad before his Oman visit, the Iranian foreign minister held meetings with Pakistan’s top leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The discussions covered bilateral ties and exchanged views on evolving regional dynamics.

Officials said the engagements also followed recent diplomatic activity aimed at reducing tensions after a 40-day conflict, during which a ceasefire brokered with Pakistan’s involvement helped open channels between the United States and Iran to explore de-escalation and confidence-building measures.