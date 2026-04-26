Karachi’s Red Line BRT sees fresh start on University Road

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) on Sunday resumed construction activity on Karachi’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line’s Lot 2 along the University Road.

In a post shared on X, Karachi’s Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed that work on the mixed-traffic lanes and drainage system be completed within 90 days.

Happy to inform that work on the University Road has resumed from today by FWO. CM Sindh has given a deadline to have the work on mixed traffic corridor & drain completed within 90 days. Inshallah will keep you all posted with the progress pic.twitter.com/F1yJArQL0M — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) April 26, 2026

The project is divided into two sections: Lot 1, stretching from Airport signal to Mosmiyat, and Lot 2, from Mosmiyat to Numaish, with the latter facing the most significant execution challenges.

Lot 2, considered the most problematic part of the project, has experienced repeated interruptions, including lengthy halts last year due to financial disputes between the contractor and authorities. Those issues were eventually resolved through court intervention, allowing payments to proceed.

FWO has been assigned the task of developing the mixed-traffic portion of Lot 2, while the main construction contract for this segment has not yet been formally awarded to any firm.

Initially launched in 2022 with a planned completion period of 30 months, the Red Line project was expected to be finished by June 2024. However, continuous delays have pushed the timeline far beyond its original schedule.

Earlier, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation expressed serious concerns during its site inspection, particularly regarding construction speed, quality of work, and compliance with health, safety, and environmental standards.

Following these observations, steps were taken to formally terminate the agreement, and district authorities also sealed the contractor’s office linked to the project.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s commuters continue to suffer daily inconvenience, as ongoing construction disruptions and traffic congestion persist along major routes.