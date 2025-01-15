AGL38.71▲ 0.95 (0.03%)AIRLINK205.81▲ 5.52 (0.03%)BOP10.24▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.06▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL8.8▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML41.58▲ 2.44 (0.06%)DGKC102.03▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)FCCL34.66▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)FFL17.1▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.18▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL4.91▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM6.81▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)MLCF44.34▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)NBP62.03▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)OGDC221.77▼ -0.38 (0.00%)PAEL42.69▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL190.86▼ -1.87 (-0.01%)PRL43.49▲ 1.99 (0.05%)PTC24.79▲ 0.35 (0.01%)SEARL102.66▲ 1.39 (0.01%)TELE9.26▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.8▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TPLP13.15▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET23.47▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG68.78▲ 2.59 (0.04%)UNITY33.01▲ 0.34 (0.01%)WTL1.8▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Pakistan vs West Indies; complete schedule of Tests

West Indies Set To Play Test Series In Pakistan For First Time In 18 Years
LAHORE – Pakistan is all set to take on West Indies in the first Test starting in Multan from Friday, January 17, 2025.

The second Test will be played from 25-29 January at the same venue. Both the fixtures are part of the ICC World Test Championship. Though these are dead rubbers as Australia and South Africa have already qualified for final of the ICC World test Championship.

This is West Indies’ first Test tour of Pakistan in 19 years. West Indies played three Tests in November 2006, while their last away Test series against Pakistan was played in the UAE in October 2016.

However, West Indies have thrice visited Pakistan since April 2018 – once for the ODI series (June 2022) and twice for the T20I series (April 2018 and December 2021).

Tests schedule:

17-21 January – first Test, Multan Cricket Stadium

25-29 January – second Test, Multan Cricket Stadium

Staff Report

