Türkiye’s National Anthem anniversary marked in Pakistan with exhibition honoring historical moments

ISLAMABAD – Türkiye’s Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu Commemorated the 104th anniversary of National Anthem with a heartfelt exhibition in Pakistan.

Dr. Neziroglu delivered an engaging briefing at the Canakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day celebration. The event featured an exhibition that showcased significant historical moments, sacrifices, and national pride, underscoring the profound role of the Turkish national anthem in shaping the nation’s identity.

During the event, Ambassador Neziroglu emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for Türkiye’s independence and sovereignty. He reflected on the deep-rooted patriotism and resilience of the Turkish people, which have stood the test of time.

The exhibition served not only as a tribute to Türkiye’s historical milestones but also as a reminder of the enduring bonds of friendship and shared values between Pakistan and Türkiye. The occasion strengthened the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, highlighting their continued solidarity and mutual respect.