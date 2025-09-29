Pakistan & United States: A reset or another cycle?

AFTER years of diplomatic isolation, Pakistan has found itself back in the global spotlight.

Pakistan’s perceived edge over India in their recent conflict, along with a defense pact with Saudi Arabia and progress in ties with Washington, has brought the country back into the global spotlight. The turning point came on September 25 at the White House, when President Donald Trump welcomed Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Army Chief together, calling them “great leaders and remarkable personalities.” The 80-minute meeting was hailed as the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan–US relations.

Seen in historical perspective, this was more than a diplomatic courtesy. It symbolized the return of a country that, not long ago, seemed on the edge of irrelevance. The question is whether this moment marks genuine renewal, or another fleeting phase. Pakistan’s importance has always hinged on geography. At independence, it aligned with Washington over Moscow. During the Cold War, it signed defense pacts with the US and became a front-line state against Soviet influence. The 1980s Afghan war once again made Pakistan indispensable, as Washington relied heavily on Pakistani territory to support the anti-Soviet resistance. That era, however, also planted the seeds of militancy whose effects remain today.

The end of the Cold War saw Pakistan’s relevance shrink. In the 1990s, sanctions over its nuclear program deepened isolation, compounded by political instability and economic weakness. After 9/11, the country returned to the center of American strategy. Billions in aid flowed in and Pakistan was designated a “Major Non-NATO Ally.” Yet trust never fully developed. US officials accused Islamabad of “playing a double game”, fighting some terrorists while protecting others, leaving relations strained. By 2021, after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan once again receded into the background. Its debt-laden economy and political crises further eroded its standing. But today, Washington’s strategic shift has created a new opening. The US is focused on countering China and Pakistan’s position makes it difficult to ignore. Bordering China, India, Iran and Afghanistan and as the world’s only Muslim nuclear power, Pakistan connects three major regions. As one American analyst remarked: “You can dislike Pakistan but you cannot ignore it. Its geography and nuclear capability guarantee it a seat at any table.”

For Washington, engaging Islamabad is part of a balancing act. India remains central to US policy, but relying solely on New Delhi risks losing leverage in South Asia. Engagement with Pakistan offers both flexibility and pressure points. For Islamabad, meanwhile, credibility has become vital. It has accepted IMF conditions, begun reforms, increased cooperation on counterterrorism and invited US investment in energy and mining. In a world where supply chains and resources are as strategic as military bases, these offers matter. Recent months have brought renewed practical cooperation. Counterterrorism intelligence sharing has resumed and both countries have coordinated efforts to stabilize the Afghan border. Economically, Pakistan has invited US firms to explore its mineral wealth, copper, gold, rare earths, at a time when Washington is eager to reduce dependence on China. Energy projects have also been opened to foreign investment to shore up Pakistan’s faltering economy.

These dynamics converged on September 25. The joint presence of Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership reflected its internal power structure, while Trump’s public praise underscored Washington’s recognition of Pakistan’s renewed relevance. For Islamabad, the symbolism was striking. Only months earlier, it was scrambling to appease creditors. Now, it stood beside the US President at the center of global headlines. But history warns against over-celebration. Pakistan–US ties have long been driven by immediate needs rather than durable trust. Washington has embraced Islamabad when convenient and distanced itself when not. The true test is whether this warmth will evolve into stability or prove another brief interlude. For ordinary Pakistanis, the spectacle matters less than their daily struggles: the price of flour, electricity bills, education and healthcare. A quarter of the population lives below the poverty line and inflation weighs on the rest. They know stronger ties with Washington are important, but believe such moments must be used to strengthen the economy so that diplomacy translates into real relief.

Pakistan today stands at a decisive crossroads. Securing US attention is a notable success, but it could be temporary. If the opportunity is wasted, if institutions remain weak, policies inconsistent and the economy stagnant, this will be another lost chance. Trump’s warmth may appear a victory, but it is, in fact, a test. Pakistan has squandered such moments before. If this White House meeting, like past encounters, is reduced to little more than smiling photographs, the opportunity will vanish into the dust of history. But if the country’s leadership uses it as a genuine reset, then September 25 may be remembered as the day Pakistan re-entered the global stage and stepped forward.

—The writer is Barrister, Solicitor & Notary Public, Usman Law Professional Corporation, based in Canada.

([email protected])