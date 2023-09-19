ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government has announced changes to the visa policy in order to facilitate the foreign investors as the South Asian county is facing economic crisis.

The government has reduce the visas issuance time as from now on foreign businessmen will get a six-month visa within 24 hours of applying it.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s cabinet has made changes to the policy in line with the recommendations of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a forum that aims at bringing investment to Pakistan.

The new visa policy will be applicable to more than 100 countries, and Pakistan missions abroad have been issued directives in this regard.

Pakistan will also issue a short-term investor visa of one year to business community within 24 hours while the Ministry of Interior can grant five-year visas within two weeks to foreign investors.