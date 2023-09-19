NEW DELHI – The ongoing rift between Canada and India further deepened as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the Modi-led government for plotting the assassination of prominent Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Following the startling revelations of Canadian PM, and verbal bombardment from Foreign Offices, Ottawa and New Delhi both expelled top diplomats of other nations.

With the shocking claims, Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat, while New Delhi trashed Trudeau’s claims, calling them absurd and hitting back by telling a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the country immediately.

It all started following the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple, he was earlier designated a terrorist by New Delhi in 2020, following his support for an independent state of Khalistan.

In a statement, New Delhi expressed concerns, saying the decision reflects India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.

Furthermore, the Canadian Prime Minister also briefed British PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and US President Joe Biden on the progress made in the killing of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.