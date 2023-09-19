KARACHI – In the 10th successive session in the interbank, the Pakistani rupee further strengthened against the US dollar, in a recent merry run in the inter-bank market.

Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan shows that PKR settled at 294.90 with an increase of Rs1.05 in the inter-bank market.

In previous sessions, the local unit moved up and appreciated 0.3pc to settle at 295.95.

Pakistani rupee continued a positive trajectory in recent days, after touching a record low of 307 in the inter-bank market after tweaks in the Exchange Companies’ (ECs) sector and amid a nationwide crackdown on smuggling, lending support.

In a recent development, Pakistani currency is likely to be hover around 340 by June 2024, Topline Securities claimed in recent report.