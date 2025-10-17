SCBA elections 2025-26: Independent group’s Haroon Rashid elected president

ISLAMABAD – The independent group led by Asma Jahangir achieved a resounding victory in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections for year 2025-26, securing major wins across key cities including Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar and Swat.

Haroon Rashid was elected as the new SCBA president while Professional Group candidate Tawfiq Asif faced defeat.

The independent group also secured other key positions, with Zahid Aslam Awan elected as secretary and Ahsan Bhon as the group chief.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his congratulations to the newly elected SCBA office-bearers, acknowledging their victory and leadership roles.

After the results, Haroon Rashid stated that all institutions must operate within their constitutional limits. He vowed to uphold the constitution, strengthen democracy, safeguard public interest, and actively work to protect the rights of lawyers and resolve their professional challenges.