LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, orchestrated a multi-billion rupee scam.

Azma Bokhari stated that Imran Khan was convicted in the £190 million corruption case, and since then, PTI leaders have been continuously lamenting.

She further explained that the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had contacted the Pakistani government to return the recovered money. However, instead of transferring the funds to the government’s account, they were deposited into the Supreme Court’s account, leading to financial misappropriation.

The minister pointed out that the accused were given 15 opportunities to record their statements, but they used delaying tactics.

Aleema Khan had previously stated that she wanted the case to be resolved. The trial involved 35 hearings, and Shehzad Akbar played a central role in the case.

Azma B0khari criticized the decision to allow Shehzad Akbar to leave the country freely, questioning why he was granted such an exit after the case verdict. She also rejected PTI leader Umar Ayub’s claim that corruption inquiries should target Hassan Nawaz, clarifying that the NCA had already investigated and cleared the accounts of both Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

The PML-N leader also slammed Sheikh Waqas Akram, who had previously referred to “sealed envelopes” in the case. She called his remarks absurd, saying the envelopes should have been opened when they were first presented in the cabinet.

She added, “It is shameful for those who brought Imran Khan into politics and disgraceful that a person like him was ever labeled as ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ (truthful and trustworthy).”

The provincial minister said that Imran Khan is now facing the consequences of his own actions. She expressed concern over the PTI’s claims of expecting relief from the higher courts, questioning “Who is informing them about potential judicial outcomes?” and urging the higher judiciary to take notice.

Bokhari also criticized the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU), saying that it wasted millions of rupees of public funds and later gave Imran Khan a clean chit. She questioned how Imran Khan, as the Prime Minister, could be a trustee. She argued that he could have established universities across the country but instead chose to focus on Al-Qadir University for personal gains.

Azma Bokhari added that the international media has now labeled the PTI founder as corrupt.