Pakistan to set up dedicated immigration counters for foreigners at all Int’l airports

ISLAMABAD – In a move aimed at boosting tourism, enhancing trade activity and attracting foreign investment, Pakistan has decided to establish separate immigration counters for international travelers at all major airports across the country.

The initiative, undertaken on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeks to streamline immigration procedures and significantly reduce processing times for foreign visitors.

The government believes this step will create a more efficient and welcoming environment for tourists, investors, and international business delegations.

The officials stated that the new counters will not only benefit foreign nationals but will also ease the immigration process for returning Pakistani citizens, helping to cut down waiting times at airports.

“This decision is part of a broader strategy to position Pakistan as a more attractive and traveler-friendly destination in the region,” a government spokesperson said.

The implementation of the dedicated immigration counters is expected to begin in the coming weeks as the authorities are working to ensure uniform standards and smooth facilitation at all international entry points.

This year in April, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to enhance surveillance of passengers at airports nationwide to curb human trafficking and organized begging.

They said that a decision has been made to install CCTV cameras at all arrival and departure counters of airports across the country. This move was aimed at tightening monitoring mechanisms to prevent illegal activities.

The Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued directives for the immediate installation of these cameras at all airports.

The sources further confirmed that the surveillance footage from these CCTV cameras would also be monitored at FIA Headquarters. The immigration heads at all airports have received official instructions from the headquarters to implement this order.