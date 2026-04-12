Pakistan to continue mediating US–Iran Talks despite no breakthrough in Islamabad: Dar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to play role as key facilitator between the United States and Iran after marathon negotiations in Islamabad concluded without a breakthrough but with renewed hopes for a ceasefire commitment.

Speaking at a Sunday morning press conference, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan remains committed to helping both sides maintain dialogue and move toward lasting peace and regional stability.

He said Pakistan expressed gratitude to both Iran and the United States for not only responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for a ceasefire but also for accepting Islamabad’s invitation to hold high-level talks in the capital.

Dar said delegations from both countries led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf traveled to Pakistan for the negotiations, underscoring the diplomatic weight of the engagement.

Dar said that alongside Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, he personally assisted both sides through multiple rounds of what he described as “difficult yet constructive” discussions. The intense negotiations reportedly continued for nearly 24 hours before concluding on Sunday morning.

Despite the failure to reach a final agreement, Dar expressed cautious optimism, urging both Washington and Tehran to maintain a positive approach and continue working toward a broader settlement that could bring “lasting peace and prosperity” not just to the region but beyond.

“It is important that both sides continue their commitment to a ceasefire,” he emphasized.

He further stressed that Pakistan would not step back from its diplomatic role and would continue facilitating dialogue between the two long-standing adversaries.

Dar also acknowledged and thanked both the United States and Iran for publicly appreciating Pakistan’s mediation efforts, calling it a recognition of Islamabad’s growing role as a diplomatic bridge in a highly volatile geopolitical landscape.

The talks may have ended without a breakthrough, but officials suggest the door to further negotiations remains open, keeping fragile hopes of de-escalation alive.