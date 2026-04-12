Islamabad Talks end without any Breakthrough as US, Iran Fail to Bridge Nuclear Divide

ISLAMABAD — The high-stakes talks between United States and Iran collapsed without any agreement, despite intense mediation efforts hosted by Pakistan.

US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Washington entered negotiations with clearly defined “red lines,” but said Tehran ultimately refused to accept the proposed conditions. He termed the discussions as “substantive,” yet admitted they ended in failure after repeated exchanges and multiple proposals failed to bridge the widening gap.

The marathon negotiations reportedly revolved around some of the world’s most sensitive geopolitical issues, Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, frozen assets, and broader regional security concerns. At the heart of the deadlock was Washington’s insistence on firm guarantees that Iran would not pursue nuclear weapons, a demand that remained non-negotiable throughout the talks.

Iran, however, pushed back strongly, arguing that any meaningful progress depended on what it called “good faith” steps from the United States, including sanctions relief, formal recognition of its rights, and access to billions in frozen funds abroad.

Despite the exhaustive 21-hour effort and multiple back-and-forth proposals exchanged behind closed doors, neither side was willing to compromise on core demands, leading to a complete diplomatic stalemate.

Following the collapse of negotiations, Vance abruptly departed Islamabad on Sunday, marking the sudden end of what had been viewed as a rare and high-stakes diplomatic opening between the two long-standing adversaries.

Even amid the breakdown, Vance acknowledged Pakistan’s role in hosting and facilitating the intense mediation effort, praising Islamabad’s involvement despite the outcome failing to produce any breakthrough.

The failure now raises fresh concerns over rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, with diplomatic channels once again appearing strained after an unprecedented round of prolonged, high-pressure talks ended in deadlock.