Pakistan thanks UN Secretary General for welcoming ceasefire

No Summoning Of Chinese Envoy Pak Foreign Affairs Clears Air Media Amid Misleading Reports
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended gratitude to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for welcoming the recent ceasefire agreement between the neighbouring countries.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Foreign Office said Pakistan agreed with Antonio Guterres’s assessment that this is a step toward promoting an environment conducive to durable peace and stability in South Asia.

According to the media reports, Pakistan reiterates that the just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people, remains essential for the realisation of lasting peace in the region.

Pakistan attaches great importance to the role of the UN in promoting peace and regional stability, the FO said, adding that Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to constructive and result-oriented dialogue, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, to ensure peace, security, and development for the peoples of South Asia.

