Pakistan successfully Test-Fires Fatah-IV Cruise Missile

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday successfully conducted the test launch of its state-of-the-art Fatah-IV cruise missile, marking another significant step in strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, ISPR said.

According to an official statement, the indigenously developed missile has a range of 750 kilometers, enabling it to strike targets with high precision. The launch was carried out by Pakistan’s armed forces, with the Chief of General Staff and senior military officials witnessing the successful test.

Wake up boys, Fatah-IV launch Video just dropped 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SCYLOg11sD — Mohsin Ali (@Mohsin_o2) September 30, 2025

After the launch, President, Prime Minister, and Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the nation and the armed forces. They lauded the scientists, engineers, and military personnel involved in the project for their dedication and contributions to enhancing Pakistan’s strategic deterrence.

Defense experts note that the successful test of the Fatah-IV further consolidates Pakistan’s deterrence capability and reflects progress in indigenous missile development programs.