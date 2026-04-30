Pakistan, Russia chart expanded cultural partnership

Cultural diplomacy between Pakistan and Russia moved a step closer to a broader canvas on Wednesday, as Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Albert P. Khorev, met Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, with both sides outlining an ambitious road-map for deepening artistic and people-to-people engagement.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi appreciated the longstanding cultural ties between the two countries and underscored the importance of strengthening people-to-people connections through art, music, film, and heritage initiatives.

The Minister stated that Russian musicians, artists, and dancers had been invited to Pakistan to showcase their artistic talent and cultural traditions.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s premier cultural institutions, including Lok Virsa and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), provide strong platforms to host and promote Russian cultural activities in the country.

Mr Khichi further emphasized that, once the pending Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is finalized—following the anticipated visit of the Prime Minister—both countries would be in a stronger position to organize joint exhibitions, art displays, and painting showcases to celebrate Pak-Russia cultural relations.

He also noted that, under the directions of the Prime Minister, Pakistan is actively organizing cultural weeks with friendly countries, aimed at fostering international understanding and cultural diplomacy.

Ambassador Albert P. Khorev extended an invitation to the Federal Minister to attend Russia’s National Day celebrations to be held in Islamabad.

He also shared that the Niftysphere Institute of Arts and Design will present Russian costumes as part of the cultural showcase during the event.

The Ambassador praised the efforts of the Advisor to the Federal Minister for Cultural Affairs, Mr Usman Shah, who was also present during the meeting, acknowledging his active role in promoting stronger cultural ties on behalf of the Ministry.

During the discussion, Ambassador Albert Khorev expressed a strong interest in expanding cultural collaboration between Pakistan and Russia.

In this regard, he highlighted that several Russian films have already been produced and dubbed into Urdu, and proposed organizing special screening sessions in Pakistan.

He further suggested inviting Russian film directors to participate in discussions and interactive sessions following the screenings, in order to foster deeper cultural understanding and artistic exchange. In addition, the Ambassador proposed organizing a “Russian Week” in Pakistan, featuring films, documentaries, and cultural activities that reflect the heritage and traditions of both countries. He also emphasized the importance of signing formal agreements, including MoUs, to further institutionalize cultural cooperation. The Ambassador also expressed keen interest in conducting a range of cultural and artistic activities at PNCA, with the objective of enhancing engagement among artists, students, and cultural representatives from both nations.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening cultural relations and promoting mutual understanding between Pakistan and Russia through sustained collaboration in arts, heritage, and creative industries.