Case registered against Pakistani man for sending friend request on TikTok

LAHORE – Sending obscene messages and friend request on the social platform Tiktok has landed a Pakistani man in trouble as a case has been registered in Kot Addu.

The legal action comes as Muzammil Rauf sent inappropriate messages to his cousin on video streaming platform. The girl inquired about the reason for the request, and Rauf responded with offensive and shared vulgar messages.

The girl apprised the family about the online harassment and lodged a formal complaint, which led to the registration of an FIR under Telegraph Act and other sections related to harassment.

This is actually not the first such case as a similar situation occurred in 2023, when a girl filed a case against a service center official who had sent vile messages and videos to her number.

The case raised concerns regarding online harassment and inappropriate behavior on social media platforms, especially when it involves family members.

As digital world becomes increasingly interconnected, a disturbing trend emerged with women facing growing incidents of cyberbullying, particularly through online messages. This online trend, which include abusive texts, and the exposure of private information, become more common on social media, messaging platforms, and emails.

The anonymity of the internet allows culprits to target victims without fear of consequences, making it unsafe environment for many women. These digital trauma left lasting emotional scars and affecting the mental health of women who are often subjected to these harmful messages.