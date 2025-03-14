Is Suzuki Alto Safe for Motorway Driving? Full details here amid safety concerns

KARACHI – Suzuki Alto, the famous hatchback of Pakistan, topped sales chart, but recent accidents put the 6600c car in bad light with rumors suggesting ban on Suzuki Alto from Motorway amid lack of basic features.

Pakistan, the country with a thriving auto market, has no mechanism to check safety, standard of vehicles. The auto industry is facing a safety challenge as the government seeks to adopt international standards without local testing infrastructure. At state level, vehicles are tested abroad due to the lack of domestic facilities, as both manufacturers and regulators have not addressed quality related issues.

Recent disastrous accidents stirred up debate and concerns over the safety of the Suzuki Alto, particularly when it comes to driving on motorways and highways. A recent wave of social media posts highlighted risks linked with the Alto’s performance on Motorways.

‘Alto Ban in Pakistan’

From a little to no safety features, Alto makes passengers it more vulnerable to accidents, and it sparked widespread criticism. Unlike Japanese vehicles, Alto’s VX model does not include airbags or anti-lock braking systems (ABS), which are considered standard across the globe.

No ABS and airbags leave passengers exposed to greater risks in the event of a crash, especially at the high speeds typically encountered on motorways, where speeds frequently exceed 100 km/h.

Alto weighs around 700 kg, and its weak panels and lack of structures make it more vulnerable. During crash, Alto offers little protection to passengers and making accidents potentially fatal.

Amid these concerns, Pak Suzuki acknowledged the issues, with the company working to end VX model, but buyers are still not sure whether top variants are robust enough to face crashes at high speeds on motorways. Alto is an affordable and efficient option for urban commuting, its design and safety shortcomings make it unsuitable for motorway use. For safer motorway driving, experts recommend opting for cars with reinforced crash structures, airbags, ABS, and proper crumple zones.

NHMP clears air on alleged Ban on Alto

As the buzz was all over internet, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) denied rumors that the Suzuki Alto has been banned from motorways, clarifying that no such decision has been made. The rumors followed a tragic accident involving an Alto and a truck, sparking concerns about the safety of small cars on high-speed roads.

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki Motor Company jacked up prices of its vehicles, including the Alto variants, with hikes up to Rs120,000, due to upgrades focused on improving safety and comfort. The new prices for the Alto VXR MT, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS have risen by Rs120,000 and Rs95,000, respectively.