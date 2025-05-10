Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Key individuals behind attack against Pakistan killed

ISLAMABAD – The key individuals responsible for planning attacks against Pakistan have been killed in Pakistani operation Bunyan-un- Marsoos against India in early morning attack on Saturday morning.

Pakistan exercised its options and the Pakistan Air Force’s cyber wing hacked the websites of India’s strategic institutions.

According to the sources, Pakistani drones attacked Indian centers in New Delhi and occupied Kashmir where plans for state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan were being made.

The sources said that some key Indian government figures who were planning the attack (at a military base) were also targeted and killed. However, the official sources have not confirmed this yet, but their names are expected to be revealed soon.

Pakistan, they said, also destroyed India’s air defense system and the Rajasthan airfield, while the Udhampur airfield was completely leveled.

It may be mentioned here that, in response to Indian aggression, Pakistan destroyed several airfields early this morning—including Udhampur, Adampur, and Pathankot air bases—while a cyberattack on Maharashtra’s electric company completely disrupted the power system and jammed a military satellite.

In addition, Pakistani drones reportedly flew over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat for several hours. Pakistan also destroyed India’s Bhatinda airfield.