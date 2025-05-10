Major Indian websites hacked in successful cyber attack by Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Several major Indian websites were hacked after Pakistan conducted a successful cyber attack under Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos against the neighbouring country.

Reports said the official website of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was one of the main targets.

Other affected websites included the Crime Research Investigation Agency, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited, and the All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association, state media reported.

Furthermore, sensitive information was also leaked from key Indian institutions like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Border Security Force, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

“The cyber breach is said to have also reached the databases of the Indian Air Force and the Maharashtra Election Commission,” APP reported.

In addition, hackers took control of over 2,500 surveillance cameras across India.

The Pakistani cyber attack team has also targeted Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited. As a result, there is a blackout in the region.

This attack has wiped out the record of all commercial and domestic meters in Maharashtra State.