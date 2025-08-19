Pakistan sets new ‘Diyat’ amount – how is it calculated?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government of Pakistan has officially announced the updated amount for “diyat” (compensation under Islamic law paid to the victim or their heirs in cases of murder or bodily harm).

The Ministry of Finance has issued a formal notification confirming the new compensation amount in Pakistan.

According to the notification, the “diyat” amount has been set at Rs9,828,670, which corresponds to the value of 30,630 grams of silver. This adjustment reflects current silver market rates and is reviewed annually to account for inflation and price changes.

Under Islamic law, “diyat” refers to financial compensation paid to the heirs of a victim in cases of unintentional murder or bodily harm, when the aggrieved party chooses to forgo “qisas” (retaliatory punishment).

The compensation is meant to serve as a form of justice and reconciliation, and its value is traditionally tied to silver.

The updated amount will apply to ongoing and future legal proceedings in courts where both parties agree to settle the case through “diyat”.

The Ministry of Finance regularly issues such notifications to keep the compensation aligned with economic realities.

This announcement comes as part of routine updates based on Islamic legal principles and market-based valuations.