Pakistan set to get first online plot verification portal soon

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has developed a state-of-the-art online system aimed at preventing fraud in the property and housing sector and ensuring transparent real estate transactions across Pakistan.

NAB Chairman Lt Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed will formally inaugurate the NAB Chairman soon.

This advanced, leak-proof digital platform will make it possible to eliminate fraud and forgery. It will maintain a digital record of plots across the country.

Buyers and sellers will have access to verified reports detailing the legal status of plots or housing societies, including NOCs, maps, and ownership information.

The ultra-modern system has been developed by the Director General of NAB Islamabad/Rawalpindi and his team. It will consolidate nationwide plot records onto a single digital portal.

Reports said every citizen will be able to check the legal status, NOC, map, and ownership details of any plot or housing society with just a few clicks.

NAB officials stated that the system is comprehensive and far-reaching, encompassing the complete data of all plots in Pakistan. Users will be able to verify any plot simply by entering the plot number, and the system-generated verification report can be used as a legal document for buying or selling property.

The main purpose of this platform is not only to protect citizens from fraud but also to eliminate serious offenses such as over-selling, fake files, and illegal transactions in housing schemes.

According to NAB, the platform will serve as an effective tool for law enforcement agencies, regulatory authorities, and the general public. It is expected to significantly enhance transparency and trust within the housing sector.

A NAB spokesperson stated that the system will be available to the public soon, making complete verification possible before buying or selling any plot.