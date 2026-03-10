Top-Selling Cars in Pakistan – Full List of Production, and Sales – March 2026 Update

KARACHI – Pakistan’s auto market roared back to life in February 2026, posting massive surge in car sales and signaling renewed momentum in the country’s vehicle industry.

According to fresh figures from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association, sales of cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), vans, and jeeps jumped 41.7% year-on-year, reaching 17,121 units in February compared with 12,084 units during the same month last year. The sharp rise highlights a strong rebound in consumer demand and improving market activity.

Top Selling Cars in Pakistan 2026

Rank Model Feb 2026 Sales 2026 Total Sales 1 Suzuki Alto 4,236 43,798 2 Toyota Corolla / Yaris / Corolla Cross 2,846 24,475 3 Honda Civic / Honda City 1,938 15,880 4 Haval H6 1,627 10,831 5 Suzuki Swift 1,467 10,684 6 Toyota Fortuner 715 5,540 7 Suzuki Every 564 3,905 8 Suzuki Cultus 506 3,125 9 Hyundai Tucson 363 3,399 10 Hyundai Porter 380 2,681 11 Honda HR-V / Honda BR-V 253 2,384 12 Hyundai Elantra 265 2,142 13 JAC X200 214 1,225 14 Isuzu D-Max 67 539 15 BAIC BJ40L Sazgar 55 65 16 Hyundai Santa Fe 42 518 17 Hyundai Sonata 25 435 18 Kia Shehzore 13 205 19 Suzuki Ravi 4 3,211

Across all vehicle categories, the country’s automotive industry reported production of 157,543 units and sales of 159,512 units in February 2026, indicating strong demand as sales slightly surpassed production.

Toyota Indus Motor Company maintained its leading position in the 1300cc and above segment. The company produced 2,846 units of its Corolla, Yaris, and Corolla Cross models in February 2026, compared with 2,074 units during the same month last year. Sales reached 3,102 units, exceeding production and reflecting solid demand.

Meanwhile, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan produced 1,938 units of the Civic and City in February 2026, slightly higher than the 1,838 units manufactured in February 2025. The company sold 1,861 units, indicating relatively balanced production and demand.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company experienced varied performance across its passenger car range. Swift production rose sharply to 1,467 units, more than double the 633 units produced a year earlier. Production of the Cultus also increased to 506 units, compared with 289 units in February 2025. However, the WagonR remained discontinued, with no production reported during the current fiscal year.