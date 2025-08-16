Pakistan rupee maintains winning streak against Saudi Riyal – 16 August 2025

SAR to PKR – The buying rate of Saudi Riyal continued to remain under pressure as Pakistan rupee maintained winning streak in open market on Saturday as it dropped to 75.17 after dipping by three paisa.

The selling rate of the Saudi currency also fell accordingly and stood at Rs75.57 according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis closely monitor the SAR to PKR exchange rates as they sent significant remittances to their families every month from Saudi Arabia.

In July 2025, overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia once again remitted the largest amount as they sent $823.7 million during the month, marking an increase of 8 percent as compared to the $760 million sent in the same month of the previous year.

Overalls, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan has recorded at $3.2 billion in July 2025.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, remittances have surged by 7.4 percent to $3.2 billion in July this year compared to $3 billion in the same month of the previous year. On a monthly basis, remittances dipped by six percent, compared to $3.4 billion in June.

What is the rate of Riyal in Pakistan 2025?

The buying rate of Riyal stands at Rs75.17 in Pakistan on 17 August 2025.

Convert 1000 Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee

As of today, the 1000 Saudi Riyal can be converted for Rs75,170 in Pakistani rupee.

Meanwhile, the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $19,496.7 million as of August 08, 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded as $14,243.2 million.

The SBP forex reserves swelled by $11 million to $14,243.2 million during the week under review.

However, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks decreased by $10 million to $5,253.5 million during the period under review, as shown in the forex reserves break up.