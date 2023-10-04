PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reported the third polio case of the year 2023 as the South Asian country is struggling to weed out the crippling disease.

Reports said the case has emerged in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where the virus has been found in an 18-month girl at UC Ghora in Bakakhel.

It is recalled that previous two polio cases were also reported in the same district.

Earlier this week, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar launched the five-day anti-polio vaccination drive targeting around 44 million children across the country.

The prime minister initiated the campaign by administering anti-polio vaccine oral drops and vitamin A to children, at the PM House. Interim Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and senior officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Kakar stated that 350,000 polio workers will participate in the drive to administer anti-polio vaccines to 44 million children aged upto 5 years.

He termed polio workers as the nation’s heroes who brave challenges while making the anti-polio drive successful. He also mentioned the support of the international partners in helping Pakistan to eradicate polio.